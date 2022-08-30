One person killed in Toll 49 crash involving ambulance

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One woman is dead and an ambulance was flipped on its side following a crash on Toll 49 near Lindale today. It happened on Toll 49 near FM 16.

The Department of Public Safety said rain and wet roadways contributed to the crash leaving the toll road closed in both directions for the afternoon.

Trooper Adam Albritton with DPS said they were called to the crash around noon. The preliminary investigation shows, “The ambulance was heading northbound to a call, there was a vehicle stranded in the ditch due to the rain. Ambulance had a driver and passenger in the front seat.”

The driver of the stranded vehicle told us she called 911 after the crash happened. Albritton said no patients were in the ambulance at the time of the crash. A second vehicle, a Chevy Impala, was heading southbound on Toll 49.

“What we know for right now due to witnesses is that the passenger vehicle lost control due to the wet roadway and the rain and went into the oncoming lane of the ambulance, and the passenger vehicle struck,” Albritton said.

The woman driving the Chevy Impala was pronounced dead at the scene. Albritton said another UT Health ambulance was called and both of the medics were transported to the hospital for treatment with incapacitating injuries. UT Health confirmed both are in fair condition.

“When it’s raining out we advise limiting your driving at all. But if you do have to get out or try to get home, that we do reduce out speed to where we can safely negotiate the curve and stuff,” he said. “Because when it does rain the oils in the roadway, they start evaporating and it makes it a real slick surface.”

This is an ongoing investigation. DPS said the woman’s identity won’t be released until next of kin is notified.

Toll 49 has been shut down while responders work. The intersection is north of Tyler and west of Lindale.

The ambulance can be seen on its side. UT Health East Texas confirms the ambulance is one of theirs.

Two medics were inside the ambulance.

