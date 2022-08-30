Ask the Doctor
Nonprofit’s trauma kits, training credited with helping save life of suspect

F.I.R.S.T Chance training
F.I.R.S.T Chance training(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 25, officials are crediting the use of a belt trauma kit with helping save the suspect’s life.

That kit was provided by the nonprofit F.I.R.S.T. Chance. The group began providing the kits back in 2013 to both civilians and officers. Since then, the kits have serviced hundreds.

The simple packs contain hemostatic gauze, a gross motor skills tourniquet and a pair of medical gloves.

“I’m ecstatic to know that they were bale to use the kit and the training to save that guy,” said Greg Walker, the vice president of F.I.R.S.T. Chance.

The group also provides trauma care training with the intent of preparing people for active shooter situations.

“A lot of times when officers show up on scene, they may need to render aid as fast as they can. However, they’re not doctors, they’re not EMTs, they need basic training in trauma care and those type of areas,” said Walker.

The Shreveport Police Department says the suspect in the incident is expected to recover.

F.I.R.S.T Chance says the kits and training cost a lot of money and they need help. If you would like to donate to the nonprofit, click here.

