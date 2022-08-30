Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas.
Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report.
No injuries have been reported.
An active search for the Louisiana man is underway in the Linden, Texas, area, authorities say.
Spraberry faces charges in connection with a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas. That’s where two bodies were found in a burned-out camper trailer.
While on the run then, Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana then wound up some three hours south in Beauregard Parish. He was captured there after a large manhunt.
