Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) — A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas.

Charles Spraberry reportedly used a handmade knife to escape from the Cass County Jail about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, authorities report.

No injuries have been reported.

An active search for the Louisiana man is underway in the Linden, Texas, area, authorities say.

Spraberry faces charges in connection with a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas. That’s where two bodies were found in a burned-out camper trailer.

While on the run then, Spraberry allegedly stole a car in Texarkana then wound up some three hours south in Beauregard Parish. He was captured there after a large manhunt.

