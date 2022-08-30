Ask the Doctor
INTERVIEW: One-on-one with longtime Shreveport bishop moving back to hometown in Calif.

By Domonique Benn
Aug. 30, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday morning (Aug. 31) at 6 a.m., Bishop L. Lawrence Brandon will take a one-way trip to Oakland, Calif.

He has been chosen to lead the historic Evergreen Baptist Church there, but he leaves his footprint in Shreveport with the church he started 30 years ago: Praise Temple. Evergreen is an historic 75-year-old church. Brandon will become the church’s third pastor. Brandon says he’s leaving Praise Temple in good hands though.

“The campus leaders are on fire. I have poured into them, Corey D., I have poured into him 30 years and Pastor Marcus Jones, I have poured into her for 20 years. Pastor Teri Campbell, I have poured into her for 20 years,” said the bishop.

On Wednesday morning, KSLA News 12′s Domonique Benn sits down one-on-one with the bishop to talk about the humble beginnings of Praise Temple and the plans for the church once he leaves.

“The Praise Temple experience is simply love and you have to experience it and we are a church where the doors swing on the hinges of love and our mission statement is through love and we committed to building people of purpose, power, and praise, thereby changing a generation,” Brandon said.

