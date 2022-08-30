Indefinite closure of five deteriorating Hwy. 90 bridges frustrating North Shore drivers, business owners

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The West Pearl River Bridge on Highway 90 near Slidell closed indefinitely on May 24, 2022, after inspectors with the Department of Transportation and Development found that the deterioration of the steel truss had reached a point that it was no longer safe for drivers. Inspectors closed four other bridges along the same stretch of highway due to similar structural deficiencies.

Those who frequently travel Hwy 90 said the closure has already impacted their quality of life.

“Typically on a day like this, we should be running eight boats, nine boats. We’re running two. So we’re cutting down from 200 people per tour to about 40,” said Gary Gilmore, a boat captain at Cajun Encounters. Since the West Pearl River Bridge has been closed, he said business has dwindled.

“It really does stop the traffic coming through here,” he said.

A spokesperson for DOTD said all bridges along this route are more than 90 years old. DOTD is currently working with the U.S. Coast Guard on a solution to reopen the route, but there is no timeline on when that might happen.

“I haven’t seen anybody working on it,” said Gilmore. “Back in July they came through with some hammers and knocked some very large chunks of steel off and that’s about all we’ve seen.”

This stretch of US 90 helps connect Slidell to Pearlington, Mississippi, but with the bridge closures, drivers are forced to travel around, in some cases tripling travel time-- a concern for Lynn and Bob Abney who frequent this route.

“Because there’s no route to [re]route you off unless you go way up to Nicholson, Mississippi, and around,” said Lynn. “I would hate to be stuck on the interstate.”

DOTD said there is no funding allocated to replace the closed bridges along US 90. The costs to replace all the bridges along Hwy 90 is estimated to be more than $250 million. So for now, this portion of Hwy 90 will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time, and drivers will have to go around.

