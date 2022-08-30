Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Garrison man facing 201 child sexual abuse charges

Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison
Clayton Paul Williams, 35 of Garrison(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man has been indicted on 201 felony charges for the sexual abuse of a child following an investigation by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

Clayton Paul Williams, 35, has bonds totaling $2.5 million for 198 first-degree felony counts of sexual assault of a child, one first-degree felony for aggravated sexual assault of a child, and two second-degree felonies for indecency with a child.

The charges allege that the abuse began when the victim was under 14 years old, and continued for more than a year according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Williams after an outcry was made to law enforcement on Saturday, Aug. 13. A family member of the victim became aware of the abuse, immediately moved to protect the victim, and contacted law enforcement. Williams was taken into custody the same day in San Augustine according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
Southwood High School
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights

Latest News

SFA interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook seen working in his office on Aug. 30, 2022.
SFA interim president addresses questions about university system affiliation
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
Allendale family uses art to inspire neighborhood
MISSING: Margie Browhow-Sherman, 74, of Monroe, stands about 5′5″ tall, weighs about 158 pounds...
Monroe woman disappears; Louisiana State Police issues statewide Silver Alert
Pierce was added to the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail
A local “Country Music Hall of Famer” was honored on Friday
Former NOPD Supt. Warren Riley filed a lawsuit in November 2019, alleging that Mayor LaToya...
Former NOPD chief Warren Riley settles lawsuit against Cantrell over withdrawn job offer