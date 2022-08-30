Daily rain chances continue through the Labor Day weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unsettled weather pattern will persist for at least the next week with daily chances for showers and storms. Despite a cold front settling in toward the end of the week there won’t be any appreciable changes in the humidity or drop in rain chances. Temperatures may ease back slightly from the 90s back into the 80s by the weekend.

We’ll see a few scattered downpours through the rest of this afternoon. Rain will fade as temperatures start to cool this evening. Outside of any wet weather temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Clouds will hang around overnight. We’ll be warm and muggy again with temperatures dropping back into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday may turn out to be the driest day of the week. Even still, a few isolated showers or storms are likely to pop up in the afternoon heat and humidity. Temperatures tomorrow will be back in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area, but it will feel closer to 100 with the humidity. The chance for rain is around 20%.

More of the same is likely Thursday and Friday with showers and storms continuing in parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures may ease back into the upper 80s, but it will remain uncomfortably muggy. Rain chances will creep back to around 30-40%.

The Labor Day weekend promises more unsettled weather, but it’s not likely to be a complete rainout either. Showers and storms will be scattered around the area through the 3 day weekend, but not everyone will get wet every day. Temperatures will be very warm, but not too hot with highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics we’re still monitoring a few areas for possible development. An elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week or this weekend.

A tropical wave accompanied by a broad area of low pressure is located off the west coast of Africa. Some gradual development is possible, and the system could become a short-lived tropical depression over the far eastern Atlantic during the next few days. By late this week, environmental conditions are forecast to become increasingly unfavorable for further development. Regardless, the system could bring locally heavy rainfall to portions of the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.