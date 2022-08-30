Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier gets $8M to support development of air refueling trainer for B-52

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy is joining leaders at the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) in Bossier City to celebrate $8 million in funding for technology and cost-saving techniques developed by the CIC for the Air Force.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the senator spoke at the CIC to highlight the center’s work with Air Force Global Strike Command. The $8 million is supporting the development of a “revolutionary” air refueling trainer for the B-52, which is expected to save $4 million each year, and will increase safety for airmen training at Barksdale Air Force Base.

Sen. Bill Cassidy

“We need our military to stay on the cutting edge of science and technology to keep America safe,” said Sen. Cassidy. “The Cyber Innovation Center is doing great work right here in northwest Louisiana, to ensure that happens.”

At Tuesday morning’s event, Sen. Cassidy was joined by the president and executive director of the CIC, Craig Spohn.

“Senator Cassidy is a great friend of the Cyber Innovation Center,” said Spohn. “He has secured federal funding for us to partner with Air Force Global Strike Command and develop the military technologies of the future. This will help keep America and Louisiana safe from overseas threats. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the senator.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) joined the leadership of the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) to highlight their work with Air Force Global Strike Command to support our nation's defense and celebrate the $8 million in funding secured by Senator Cassidy and the Louisiana congressional delegation to continue the technology and cost savings developed by the CIC for the U.S. Air Force.

Sen. Cassidy says he also supported a Congressional investment that helped the CIC create a solution to the air crew alerting system that resulted in a $200 million savings for the Air Force.

