Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier gets $8M to support development of air refueling trainer for B-52

By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Senator Bill Cassidy is joining leaders at the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) in Bossier City to celebrate $8 million in funding for technology and cost-saving techniques developed by the CIC for the Air Force.

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, the senator spoke at the CIC to highlight the center’s work with Air Force Global Strike Command. The $8 million is supporting the development of a “revolutionary” air refueling trainer for the B-52, which is expected to save $4 million each year, and will increase safety for airmen training at Barksdale Air Force Base.

“We need our military to stay on the cutting edge of science and technology to keep America safe,” said Sen. Cassidy. “The Cyber Innovation Center is doing great work right here in northwest Louisiana, to ensure that happens.”

At Tuesday morning’s event, Sen. Cassidy was joined by the president and executive director of the CIC, Craig Spohn.

“Senator Cassidy is a great friend of the Cyber Innovation Center,” said Spohn. “He has secured federal funding for us to partner with Air Force Global Strike Command and develop the military technologies of the future. This will help keep America and Louisiana safe from overseas threats. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the senator.”

Sen. Cassidy says he also supported a Congressional investment that helped the CIC create a solution to the air crew alerting system that resulted in a $200 million savings for the Air Force.

