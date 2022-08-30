Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Community raises money for family of mom killed in alleged target practice incident

The latest on the deadly shooting accident that killed one person on Saturday night. (WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The family of a woman who was killed in her home by a stray bullet is hoping to raise money for funeral expenses and her children.

Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate, 42, was killed Saturday evening in her house. Family members told WHNS she was in the kitchen when she heard gunshots coming from outside and went to look out the window. A bullet came through the window and struck her in the chest.

Deputies who responded to the reported shooting found Tate unresponsive. She was declared dead at the scene, according to WHNS.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office investigated throughout the night and determined one of Tate’s neighbors was conducting target practice outside of his home, which backs up to Tate’s property.

The sheriff’s office reported they charged Nicholas Sklyar Lucas in connection to Tate’s death.

“This is a senseless death that could have been avoided had the gun owner been responsible and chosen a safer place to target practice,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller. “It is mind-blowing that a person thinks it’s alright to target practice or discharge a gun within close proximity to so many other homes in a neighborhood.”

Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30.
Nicholas Skylar Lucas, 30.(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Family members said Tate leaves behind 10 kids.

“They’re literally devastated,” Tate’s sister Beverly Vercher said. “Especially the ones that actually saw it. All of them were there, but the older ones were actually in the room and saw it.”

Tate’s family is currently trying to raise money for her funeral expenses.

“I had to go pick out a casket, and it was hard,” said Tate’s mom, Beverly Wray. “I thought she would pick out a casket for me, and I had to go pick out one for her. It’s not right, he shot through that door and killed my baby. He killed my baby, now I have to bury her.”

Several local businesses are helping with the fundraising, including a salon and a restaurant. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the family.

According to deputies, Lucas was charged with involuntary manslaughter and shooting under the influence.

“We’re hoping that the justice system takes this seriously and realizes that he took a mom away from her kids,” Vercher said.

The sheriff’s office reported they are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
The crossing has since reopened. Bossier City police on the scene say the crash remains under...
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City

Latest News

The Phantom Galaxy, formally known as M74, is a kind of spiral galaxy known as a "grand design...
NASA releases image of the Phantom Galaxy
Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June.
UN seeks $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a make-shift memorial for the victims of the...
AP, other news outlets sue Uvalde officials for records
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecution rests in R. Kelly trial