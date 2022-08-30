Ask the Doctor
Allendale family hopes to combat crime involving youth through art

The Hamilton family and KSLA Reporter Tayler Davis
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family in the Allendale neighborhood is hoping to inspire their neighbors through art.

Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street, hoping people will stop, admire their art, and even join in!

The family also paints part of the concrete with inspirational words.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 at 6 to hear from the family about their mission.

