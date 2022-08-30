AEX to receive funding for improvement, modernization

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana has received a nearly $7.5 million grant for improving and modernizing several airports in the state.

The money is coming from the Department of Transportation, and the Alexandria International Airport will see some of it.

AEX is set to receive more than $1.4 million to rehabilitate the apron at the airport. That is the area of the airport where the plane parks and passengers either embark or disembark a plane.

The airport is also getting more than $86,000 for runway rehabilitation.

Funding will also go to airports in Shreveport, Hammond and New Orleans.

