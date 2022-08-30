9/11 memorial stair climb set in downtown Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - An event to honor those lost more than 20 years ago on September 11 will be held in downtown Marshall.

Harrison County ESD 3 Fire Rescue’s 9/11 memorial stair climb will begin rain or shine promptly at 9:03 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at East Texas Baptist University’s Marshall Grand Nursing School building, 210 E. Houston St.

Participation is only open to active/retired (paid or volunteer) firefighters, law enforcement officers, Emergency Communications Dispatchers, EMS and military service members. There is no charge to participate.

Climbers will make multiple trips and ascend ETBU’s Marshall Grand external fire escape equivalent to 78 floors (the highest anyone ascended on 09/11/2001). Participants are encouraged to ascend the equivalent of 110 floors – the height of the fallen World Trade Center Towers.

Each climber will wear an ID that represents the name of a fallen 9/11 hero. Family, friends and spectators are invited to observe this memorial event. It is a humbling experience and an intense reminder of the sacrifice, dedication, and commitment required of those who protect and serve our communities.

