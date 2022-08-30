8 Southwood High School students in custody after on-campus fight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, eight Southwood High School students are now in police custody after a fight broke out on campus.

Southwood High School (KSLA)

The school resource officer (SRO) called the sheriff’s office at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to assist with the incident.

Officials say the students will later be released to their parents.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.