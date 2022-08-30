Ask the Doctor
8 Southwood High School students in custody after on-campus fight

Southwood High School
Southwood High School
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, eight Southwood High School students are now in police custody after a fight broke out on campus.

Southwood High School
Southwood High School

The school resource officer (SRO) called the sheriff’s office at around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30 to assist with the incident.

Officials say the students will later be released to their parents.

