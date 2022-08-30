Ask the Doctor
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex

A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Four juveniles are in the custody of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex that happened early Tuesday morning (Aug. 30).

CPSO officials say they got calls about shots being fired just after 4:30 a.m. Deputies responded to the 1600 block of North Forty Loop. Preliminary details show a resident of the Grand Oaks Apartments was standing outside near his car when an unknown male walked up to him and tried to rob him at gunpoint. Officials say they shot at each other, then ran off into the woods nearby.

At one point, at least 20 deputies were part of the search for the two males. Deputies caught the first one not longer after they got on scene. Three more males involved were tracked down not long after.

CPSO says deputies recovered four gun and two stolen cars. The four teens are believed to be responsible for vehicle burglaries in the Blanchard and Shreveport areas earlier Tuesday morning.

The four juveniles are currently being questioned.

