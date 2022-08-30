2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) - Two people are dead after a murder-suicide shooting took place at 8:43 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 30.

The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call about a disturbance at 204 Daw Road in Mansfield.

Upon arrival, deputies found two people suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. Initial investigation revealed that Corderek Colbert, 29, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, after shooting Jamecia Adkins, 29.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

