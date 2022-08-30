Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Isenhour suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were wearing DOT-approved helmets at the time of the crash.

Officials say thy don’t believe impairment to be a factor in the crash, however routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford
Bossier sergeant faces drug charge after FBI raid
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 8:01 p.m. Aug. 29, 2022, in the 4000 block of...
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
A manhunt is underway for an escapee in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry reportedly used a...
Murder suspect escapes; manhunt underway
A shootout was reported at Grand Oaks Apartments in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
4 juveniles in custody following shootout at apartment complex

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The crossing has since reopened. Bossier City police on the scene say the crash remains under...
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City
Street sweepers
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
“Barring any complications or delays,” LaDOTD spokeswoman Erin Buchanan told KSLA News 12, the...
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Road closures/lane shifts in the ArkLaTex