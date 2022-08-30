1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, one man in dead after a motorcycle wreck that took place just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Investigation revealed that Mark Isenhour, 58, was driving south on Middle Road, when he went off the road and hit a culvert. Both Isenhour and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle.

Isenhour suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger was taken to an area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were wearing DOT-approved helmets at the time of the crash.

Officials say thy don’t believe impairment to be a factor in the crash, however routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

