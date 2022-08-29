Where can I get COVID-19 tests after the federal program is suspended Sept. 2?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The federal government will stop offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits Friday.

A White House official cited a lack of funding and efforts to preserve supply ahead of an anticipated fall surge in cases as the reasons behind the move.

The Biden administration first launched the program through the COVID.gov website in January. Americans were able to order four free tests per household then and could place a second order in March.

The administration launched the initiative in January amid the wave in Omicron variant cases and limited testing availability.

However, officials have warned for months that the administration would be forced to roll back its COVID-19 response efforts if more funding didn’t become available.

The website states: “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests.”

However, there are those who still need access to these tests.

So where can you get them?

COVID-19 testing kits still will be available in a variety of places.

Make sure to check with your local pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens and Walmart for take-home kits as low as $10.

You also still can get free COVID-19 tests administered at CVS through the Caremark plan.

Meanwhile, administration officials say they will “expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through COVIDtests.gov if and when Congress allocates additional funding.”

