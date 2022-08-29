Wet start to the week with a dry finish

(KSLA) - Rain chances will be up and down this week. Early on, rain chances will be higher on Monday and Tuesday, but then lower for Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, rain chances increase again.

Good Monday morning! Starting the week off, you’ll need to grab the umbrella as you head out the door. I’m expecting plenty of showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. It will be more likely south of I-20 to see any rain, while up around the I-30 corridor will be more isolated. I don’t expect a washout, but there will be some heavy downpours. Temperatures today will be highest farther north with less rain. There, temperatures will be around the low to mid 90s. Elsewhere highs should be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Tuesday will be a rinse and repeat of Monday. So, it should be a dry start to the day, with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but I would prepare as if you will. So you’ll need the umbrella once again. During the evening, a cold front will be moving in from the north. This won’t affect us immediately, but will have an impact later this week. Temperatures Tuesday will warm up to the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could see the 90s.

Wednesday, the aforementioned cold front will be passing over us. This may bring a couple showers, but not nearly as many. So, rain chances are lower for the day. I only have them up to 30%. Most areas will stay dry all day. Temperatures may also be at their hottest all week, even though the front will be on top of the ArkLaTex. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. This is still below average for late August.

Finally by Thursday that cold front will have more of an impact. Temperatures will still be pretty warm if not hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. it’s the humidity that will be lower. Plus the rain chances will be dropping as well. Aside from a stray shower, it will be completely dry. That cold front will be to our south, shielding us from any rain, and keeping it south.

Friday will also be pretty dry thanks to the stalled out cold front. This will keep the rain away from us so there’s no need for the umbrellas. Temperatures will also be a little cooler on this day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with the humidity still a little low. So, it should be great weather to end the week!

This weekend will go back to being wet. That same cold front that was blocking out the rain Thursday and Friday will not bring the showers back to the ArkLaTex. The cold front will slowly be moving back north and will be on top of the ArkLaTex, making for an unsettled weather pattern. So, I would expect a lot of scattered showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Rain chances are up to 40%. Temperatures will be held in the mid 80s.

In the tropics, things are heating up! There are now 4 areas of interest. In the middle of the Atlantic is the most promising one to develop. This has an 80% chance to become a depression or a tropical storm by the end of the week. It should not enter the gulf, but may head to the east coast. The next one is coming off Africa and has a 30% chance to develop in the next 5 days. This has little to no threat as of now. The third area is in the Caribbean and has a 20% chance to become a named storm. This could enter the Gulf of Mexico, so it requires close attention. Finally the last area will likely fizzle out before anything really gets going. This system is in the Atlantic and has a 10% chance of survival. There’s no threat from this area. We’ll be watching the tropics closely now that we are very close to the peek of hurricane season.

Have a magnificent Monday and a great week!

