Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home

Eric Wherry, 18
Eric Wherry, 18(Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - A teenager is facing charges after reportedly breaking into a home on Boyd Road.

The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department says officers responded to an alarm call at a home in the 4300 block of Boyd Road around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28. Officers got there and saw that the back door had been shattered. While investigating the house, one of the responding officers spotted the shadow of a person walking through a property next door.

The officers detained the person, who they say was wearing a backpack and carrying another bag. Police say there was evidence inside the home that drawers had been rummaged through.

The person officers detained was identified as Eric Wherry, 18, of Texarkana, Ark. Wherry reportedly admitted to officers that he had broken into the home. Police officials say the officers found an assortment of items that belonged to the homeowner inside Wherry’s backpack.

Wherry was then arrested and charged with burglary of a residence and first-degree criminal mischief. He was taken to the Miller County Jail and booked.

