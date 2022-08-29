Some Webster Parish fire departments at odds about new 911 fees

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Soon, Webster Parish fire departments will have to pay an annual fee of $5,000 in order to continue getting dispatch service through Webster Parish E-911 Communications.

With this new fee, fire departments can opt out and use their own dispatch services; however, those that do not use the service will likely have longer response times and cost their residents higher insurance rates.

“I understand the fire departments not having money to pay for it,” said Minden Fire Chief Kip Mourad, who is a former E-911 board member.

He said he understands the need for the money, which will go towards new equipment for dispatch and help with training.

“Our communications center handles emergency and non-emergency calls from within Webster Parish. In 2019 our center processed 39,262 calls. We dispatch for 13 different fire departments throughout our parish and relay calls to 2 EMS companies, and multiple law enforcement agencies daily,” according to the E-911 Communications website.

Property Insurance Association of Louisiana evaluates each fire department across the state every five years, rating them on a scale of 1-10 (with 1 being the best score).

“If they don’t use it, then they won’t get the points for 911,” Mourad said

When we asked if higher scores would cause insurance rates to go up. Mourad said yes.

In Webster Parish, Mourad explained that the police departments used a separate dispatch service. The E-911 dispatch is used for the fire departments and it “keeps up with” the ambulance times.

The ambulance companies, however, are not being charged these additional fees, according to Mourad.

