Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Right now, despite inflation driving up the cost of many products, it’s a buyer’s market.

Contracting businesses in Shreveport are seeing an influx of people looking to renovate their homes.

In other parts of the country they are seeing the opposite though.

In other parts of the country they are seeing the opposite though.

MRJ Homes and Construction owner, Marie Jones, has a theory about why she’s seeing an uptick in demand for renovations.

“With the increase of interest rates, a lot of people now have been bumped out of the qualification process of buying a new home, so a lot of people are choosing to stay where they are and make renovations. The other side of that is that is now a buyer’s market,” Jones said.

