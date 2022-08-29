Scam artists are getting more creative to get in your wallet, Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’ve all received a scam call before, and I think it’s safe to say we don’t like them.

Some of us have even fallen for one of these scams and lost money because of it.

Well, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office tells us these scam artists are getting more creative to get into your wallet.

Chances are you’ve recently received a phone call like this:

(Phone rings)

Recording: “You have reached the United States Civil Citations of Warrants Department.”

Scam artists are going above and beyond to trick people into opening their wallets.

Recording: “Starting Jan. 18th, all retainers and insured federal bonds will be paid using our federal electronic kiosk.”

The scammers even try to disguise themselves by sounding more official.

Recording: “We no longer accept payments dealing with personal or sensitive information due to recent scams and fraudulent activities.”

The real catch is the list of names of real Caddo sheriff’s deputies at the end of the phone call.

Recording: “To reach Capt. Phillip Deige, press 1. For Capt. Jeff Brister, press 2. For Chief Deputy Jay Long, press 3. For Sheriff Mark Wood, press 4. For Deputy Marshal Scott Jilling, press 5. For warrants and citations, press 6. And to repeat these options, press 0.”

The sheriff’s office tells us you won’t be reaching them if you press 2.

“When you hit that button and you try to get that recording, they tell you press 2 if you want to talk to Sgt. King, you’re probably gonna get transferred to some phone number of another scam artist. Somebody’s gonna answer and say ‘Hey this is Sgt. King, and I’m with such-and-such department to keep you believing part of the lie.”

The sheriff’s office wants me to let you know that if you receive a phone call and you think it’s a scam, hang up. And call a law enforcement agency yourself to verify any information you received. And be sure to never give out any personal information.

