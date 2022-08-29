Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is safe following a crash on the railroad tracks in Bossier City on Monday morning.

Crews got the call before 8 a.m. on Aug. 29 to the Sligo Road railroad crossing.

A white Ford pickup was on the tracks as a Kansas City Southern train was heading southbound when the crash took place.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and refused medical assistance. (KSLA)

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and refused medical assistance.

Inspectors are working to make sure the train and rails are safe to resume travel.

The crossing has since reopened. Bossier City police on the scene say the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.