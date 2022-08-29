LSU warns fans about knockoff merchandise

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials are warning fans about knockoff merchandise ahead of the football season opener on Sunday, September 4.

The university says fans who shop for merchandise should always look for a label with the words “officially licensed collegiate product.” The labels mean a product has been officially approved and is not at risk for trademark infringement.

LSU released the below tips for fans to ensure they purchase official merchandise only:

All officially licensed LSU merchandise should display the “officially licensed collegiate product” somewhere on the product, hologram, or hangtag.

The merchandise should depict LSU logos and marks in a tasteful manner, as the university does not approve distasteful designs.

The tag on the garment should be intact. A torn or missing tag is evidence of a second-hand garment, one that probably would not meet the stringent quality standards in place at the university.

All merchandise should bear the name of the manufacturer somewhere on the product, either in the form of a hang tag or neck label, or should be screen-printed directly on the garment.

All merchandise should have the appropriate trademark designations (i.e. TM or ®) next to a specific name or design.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.