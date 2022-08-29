LSU RB John Emery has no update on appeal of 2-game suspension

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU running back John Emery is not expected to make the trip to New Orleans for the season opener against Florida State.

Emery is suspended for the first two games of the season due to lingering academic issues.

Those issues kept the senior tailback out for all of last season.

Emery had no update on his appeal.

Kickoff for LSU vs Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.