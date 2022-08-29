LSU police release images of attempted kidnapping suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is looking for help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.

LSU officials say the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray or silver sedan. Police say he works as a food delivery driver for Door Dash.

LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect (LSU Police Department)

Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

Door Dash sent the below statement about the incident:

What has been reported is terrifying and deeply disturbing, and we are reaching out to the victim to offer our support. We have banned the alleged perpetrator from our platform and are assisting law enforcement with their investigation. No one should ever have to go through something like this and we hope justice is served.

Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

Dear LSU Community, We understand that it is unsettling to hear of incidents of crime happening on or near our campus. Unfortunately, information about such incidents reported through traditional and social media channels is not always the full story, as active investigations limit the depth of detail available to the public. LSU Police have more details on these and that information is helping to resolve these in a timely and appropriate fashion. If there is ever the serious concern for the continued safety of our students, we will communicate that immediately and consistently. When you see a “timely warning,” please know that this is a required notice for you to exercise caution based on that initial information provided to the police. These are slightly different than the “emergency notifications,” which are text messages of an immediate threat to campus. Please carefully review the safety tips on the LSU Police website to help protect yourself and others, and if you see something, say something, even if it seems minor. Report any suspicious activity to LSU Police at 225-578-3231 or through the LSU Shield app. In an emergency, dial 911. We will update you as more details become available for public release.

