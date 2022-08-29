Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

LSU police release images of attempted kidnapping suspect

The LSU Police Department is looking for help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is looking for help to identify an attempted kidnapping suspect.

According to authorities, the incident took place on Thursday, Aug. 25, near Acadian Hall on campus.

LSU officials say the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray or silver sedan. Police say he works as a food delivery driver for Door Dash.

LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect
LSU releases images of attempted kidnapping suspect(LSU Police Department)

Authorities met with the victim of the incident, who ordered food from the delivery service. The encounter with the delivery person led to the attempted kidnapping/simple assault.

Door Dash sent the below statement about the incident:

Authorities report the Acadian Hall incident is unrelated to a second degree kidnapping that was reported, which is still under investigation.

RELATED LINKS
LSU: No new info on reported student kidnapping
LSU student reports she was kidnapped on campus

Some important safety tips to remember when using a rideshare or delivery service is to confirm the name of the driver and make of the vehicle, utilize these services with others present, and report all crimes (actual, attempted or suspected) to the police immediately.

For safety resources available on campus, visit www.lsu.edu/police.

If you have any information related to the incident, you are asked to contact LSU Police directly at 225-578-3231.

LSU released a statement on Friday, Aug. 26 with clarification about safety alerts issued on campus:

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Gray Television file photo)
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president
Victim of deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish identified; LSP releases new details
A man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a stolen vehicle Aug. 28, 2022,...
Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle
The crossing has since reopened. Bossier City police on the scene say the crash remains under...
Railroad crossing reopened following train crash in Bossier City
MISSING: Tronez Johnson, 12, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short, black hair and...
12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert

Latest News

Some people are renovating their homes despite recent inflation.
Shreveport contractor seeing boom in renovations despite inflation
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new phone scam. (Source: Gray...
Scam artists are getting more creative to get in your wallet, Caddo Sheriff’s Office warns
Eric Wherry, 18
Teen arrested for alleged burglary of Texarkana home