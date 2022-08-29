Late week cold front brings minor weather changes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Seasonably hot and steamy conditions will continue through midweek with some occasional showers and storms. A cold front moving through on Thursday will only bring a subtle drop in the heat and humidity along with a short reprieve in the rain chances.

Showers and a few storms will continue to push through parts of the ArkLaTex through early evening. Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s to low 90s outside of any rain. Expect a nice cool down, but very humid conditions following any storms.

Rain will mostly dry up overnight. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies continue with temperatures falling back into the low to mid 70s later tonight.

Tuesday will bring more of the same, but perhaps a little less rain than we saw on Monday. We’ll be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a few pop-up afternoon showers or storms. Temperatures will be back into the upper 80s to low 90s, but it will feel closer to 100 with the humidity. The chance of rain is around 40%. We’ll see another repeat on Wednesday just ahead of a cold front moving in.

By Thursday and Friday temperatures will edge back slightly into the mid to upper 80s in the wake of the front. The humidity won’t come down noticeably but should drop just enough to all for some slightly more comfortable mornings in the 60s to low 70s. Rain chances will push south and west of the area to close out the week.

By the weekend will be turning more humid again with some scattered showers and storms returning. Temperatures won’t markedly heat back up as we’ll stay generally in the mid to upper 80s for highs. Morning lows will climb back into the low to mid 70s.

The tropics are beginning to become more active as we near the peak of hurricane season in the next couple of weeks. Development is most probable in the central Atlantic. A broad area of low pressure there is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Although environmental conditions are only marginally conducive, some gradual development of this system is expected over the next several days and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly toward the west and then west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph, toward the adjacent waters of the northern Leeward Islands.

A small low pressure system located about 600 miles east of Bermuda continues to produce limited shower activity. Strong upper-level winds and dry air are expected to limit significant development of this system while it drifts southward and southwestward over the central Atlantic during the next couple of days, and likely dissipate by the end of the week.

A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this evening or early Tuesday. Some gradual development of this system is possible after that time while it moves generally westward to west-northwestward across the far eastern tropical Atlantic.

A trough of low pressure could develop over the northwestern Caribbean Sea later this week. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of the system thereafter while it moves generally west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and toward the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico.

Have a great rest of your Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.