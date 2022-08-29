Ask the Doctor
FBI agents raid Bossier City police headquarters, arrest police union president

City administrators say they’ve been notified of an ongoing federal investigation into the union
(Gray Television file photo)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — FBI agents raided Bossier City police headquarters and arrested the head of the Bossier City police union Sunday, Aug. 28.

A statement released by the city does not specify the charge or charges against Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford. A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office official confirmed for KSLA News 12 that he was booked into Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate.

It only states that city administrators were notified Sunday, Aug. 28 of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union.

And that the agents went to the police headquarters in search of records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association.

According to the FBI, the investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president of the local police union. He immediately was placed on administrative leave.

“Bossier City officials are cooperating fully with investigators,” the city’s statement reads, adding that they have no further comment at this time.

