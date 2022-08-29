Ask the Doctor
Brian Kelly previews LSU season opener against Florida State

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s finally game week for the LSU Tigers and new head coach Brian Kelly previewed the season opener against Florida State with a news conference on Monday, Aug. 29.

Kelly said a decision has been made on a starting quarterback but he isn’t ready to say it publicly.

He added Malik Nabers, who sprained an ankle, should be good to go for the game.

When asked about the status of running back John Emery Jr., Kelly said he can’t comment on the situation and reiterated Emery has done everything necessary from a football standpoint.

Kelly also said Damian Ramos will get the first shot at kicker.

Kickoff for LSU vs Florida State on Sunday, Sept. 4, in the Caesars Superdome is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

