Bossier sergeant facing drug charge after FBI raid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold “BJ” Sanford was arraigned Monday afternoon (Aug. 29) after being arrested over the weekend in an FBI raid of Bossier City Police Department headquarters.

Sanford is the head of the Bossier police union.

During the raid, agents were reportedly searching for records related to Bossier City Police Local 645 of the International Union of Police Association. The FBI’s investigation is related to Sanford’s role as president. He has been placed on administrative leave, city officials say.

The arraignment was held Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in downtown Shreveport. Sanford is facing a charge of obtaining prescription drugs fraudulently.

BREAKING NEWS: Bossier City Police Union President Sgt. BJ Sanford arraigned in Federal Court on One Count of Obtaining Prescription Drugs Fraudulently. Sanford was arrested pursuant to a criminal complaint and not an indictment. @KSLA — Stacey Cameron (@StaceyTVJourno) August 29, 2022

U.S. Attorney Alex VanHook has asked the court for pre-trial detention. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. to determine if Sgt. Sanford will be held pending his trial, or if bail will be offered.

Sanford is being represented by Sarah Giglio and Eron Brainard.

