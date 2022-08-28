Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, it looks like we could be in for another wet Monday. Don’t worry, it won’t be nearly as significant as last week. Futuretrack is showing some decent chances of rainfall during the late afternoon Monday and heading into the evening hours. Looking to be a widely scattered event during the afternoon with plenty of strong showers here and there but not everyone will see the rainfall. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-80s but will feel like the mid-90s due to the humidity.

The rest of the week is looking warm and humid. The temperature won’t be insanely hot but it will be uncomfortable at times with heat index values reaching the triple-digits. Isolated shower and storm chances are present every day for the most part.

