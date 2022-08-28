Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Warm and humid finish to the weekend; some rain on the way

By Austin Evans
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today is looking just like a copy/paste of yesterday. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, it looks like we could be in for another wet Monday. Don’t worry, it won’t be nearly as significant as last week. Futuretrack is showing some decent chances of rainfall during the late afternoon Monday and heading into the evening hours. Looking to be a widely scattered event during the afternoon with plenty of strong showers here and there but not everyone will see the rainfall. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper-80s but will feel like the mid-90s due to the humidity.

The rest of the week is looking warm and humid. The temperature won’t be insanely hot but it will be uncomfortable at times with heat index values reaching the triple-digits. Isolated shower and storm chances are present every day for the most part.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
Woman and man injured in shooting on Mansfield road.
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

Latest News

Warm and humid for the last day of the Soulfood Fall Festival
Austin's Sunday Morning Weather Update
Warm and humid for the Soulfood Fall Festival
Warm, humid to end to the weekend; more rain to finish off August
Warm and humid for the Soulfood Fall Festival
Austin's Saturday Evening Weather Update
Isolated showers and storms possible Sunday
Austin's Saturday Afternoon Weather Update