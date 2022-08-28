Some rain to start the week; warm and humid to finish off August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! We have had another warm day in the ArkLaTex. Highs today reached the low-90s and it has felt like the mid-90s throughout the afternoon. Some isolated showers and storms popped up during the afternoon hours. Nothing major impacting the Soulfood Fall Festival. Lows tonight will drop to the low and mid-70s.

The beginning of the week is looking a little wet but not anything like last week. An increased chance of showers will be there during the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Some of the showers may be heavy at times. Highs tomorrow will reach the low-90s. Sunshine to start with some cloud cover in the afternoon. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-70s.

The extended forecast is a very typical summer, with highs near the low-90s with isolated showers. Warm enough to remind you that it is still summer. We are keeping an eye on the tropics, an ingest is gaining strength and the National Hurricane Center is keeping a close eye on it. We will let you know the latest when we do!

