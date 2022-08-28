Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge Police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim, Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. Scott died at the scene.

The public is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 with details that may be able to help investigators.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.