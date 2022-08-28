Ask the Doctor
Shooting victim found dead inside vehicle, police say(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A homicide investigation is underway after Baton Rouge Police say a shooting victim was found dead inside a vehicle.

Investigators say the victim, Rosalind Scott, 59, was discovered on Glen Oaks Drive near Beechwood Drive early Sunday morning. Scott died at the scene.

The public is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 with details that may be able to help investigators.

