Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle

It originated as a call about a suspicious vehicle
A man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a stolen vehicle Aug. 28, 2022,...
A man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a stolen vehicle Aug. 28, 2022, at a convenience store at Stoner Avenue at Creswell Avenue in Shreveport, police say. (Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis, Curtis Heyen and Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a vehicle in a convenience store parking lot.

“That victim was in a stolen vehicle,” Shreveport police Lt. Peter Darcy said.

The shooting happened at 1:05 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 at Triple J at Stoner Avenue at Creswell Avenue.

It originated as a call about a suspicious vehicle at Stoner Avenue at Louisiana Avenue, Darcy confirmed.

“There was a vehicle following this vehicle and that vehicle did call in the 911 and we do have video.”

The driver of the vehicle in which the wounded man was found is not a suspect nor is he a victim, Darcy said.

“We have another individual that came onto the property and that’s our suspect,” he said.

It’s very possible that person arrived in a vehicle. “We have a vehicle on camera.”

Investigators have obtained video from the store’s surveillance cameras.

No one is in custody.

Police released no information about a possible suspect other than to stay that it’s possible the victim knew the suspect.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about this shooting to call Shreveport police detectives at (318) 673-7300 or (318) 673-6955.

Or contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers by calling (318) at 673-7373, using the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to provide information anonymously. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for this crime.

