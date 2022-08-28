LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, troopers are currently investigating a deputy-involved shooting on U.S. Highway 71, just north of A.C. Whatley Road.

Officials say one person has been pronounced dead. No deputies were injured in the incident. Additional details are slim at this time.

The scene is still active and people are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

