Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Enjoy gumbo and other great food while helping keep Bossier City’s community clean at the same time.

At Keep Bossier Beautiful’s (KBB) event, Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank, attendees will be able to enjoy a complete outdoor dining experience from various restaurants in the East Bank. KBB’s purpose for the event is to help raise money which helps clean up Bossier Parish by decreasing litter, increasing recycling, and beautifying the community. The event is happening Sunday, Sept. 18 from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 each, no need to be fancy, dress is summer casual.

Diners will enjoy various favorite cuisines from East Bank District restaurants including:

  • BeauxJax Crafthouse
  • Frozen Pirogue
  • Flying Heart Brewery & Pub
  • El Patio Restaurant

The unique dining experience will have the atmosphere set by a live performance from Shreveport-Bossier local musician, Michael Futreal. Futreal’s music is described as ‘rural space music’ that focuses on his personally hand-built instruments. Learn about Michael Futreal and his band Twang Darkly by visiting https://michaelfutreal.com/.

Dinner Under the Stars is being held in the East Bank District, located at 615 Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City, Louisiana

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite here: https://bit.ly/3Q1sfeU.

To get involved in this worthwhile cause, please visit KeepBossierBeautiful.com or visit the Facebook event, https://fb.me/e/2lVfyyeR6

