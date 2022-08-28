Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student

John Q. Adams Middle School
John Q. Adams Middle School(WVUE)
By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing her daughter by the hair.

Jefferson Parish Schools Chief of Staff Gabrielle Misfeldt Jefferson Parish School said she could not confirm the identity of the school administrator, “as it is a personnel matter.” However, the administrator could face disciplinary measures after the conclusion of an investigation into the incident.

Jefferson Parish Schools Statement
Jefferson Parish Schools Statement(WVUE)

The mother of the school student did not want to go on camera for an interview, but says her daughter was in an argument with a classmate when the administrator came over and grabbed her by the hair.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
Woman and man injured in shooting on Mansfield road.
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

Latest News

MISSING: Tronez Johnson, 12, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short, black hair and...
12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert
A man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a stolen vehicle Aug. 28, 2022,...
Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle
Cypremort Point State Park in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located
Dae'Von J. Gay, 20, is wanted in connection to a Saturday night murder, Bogalusa police said...
Bogalusa police name suspect in Saturday night murder investigation