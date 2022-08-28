Jefferson Parish school administrator on leave after incident with student

METAIRIE (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Public School officials confirm a John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave after an incident with a student this past Tuesday (Aug. 23).

The move comes after a mother of a school student posted a viral photo to Facebook showing an adult grabbing her daughter by the hair.

#BREAKING A John Q. Adams Middle School administrator is on leave pending an investigation after this photo goes viral.



I spoke with the mother of the student who says the administrator dragged her daughter by the hair to the office after a argument with a classmate. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/yjvgaoRDmd — Andrés Fuentes (@news_fuentes) August 26, 2022

Jefferson Parish Schools Chief of Staff Gabrielle Misfeldt Jefferson Parish School said she could not confirm the identity of the school administrator, “as it is a personnel matter.” However, the administrator could face disciplinary measures after the conclusion of an investigation into the incident.

Jefferson Parish Schools Statement (WVUE)

The mother of the school student did not want to go on camera for an interview, but says her daughter was in an argument with a classmate when the administrator came over and grabbed her by the hair.

