Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

Cypremort Point State Park in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana
Cypremort Point State Park in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana(WAFB)
By Dave McNamara
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach.

Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the focus is on the beach, the water, and fishing,

“A half-mile, a manmade beach that offers water resources and water, recreational opportunities for young and old alike,” said Waylon King, park manager.

And if you’re wondering about the name, it’s Cajun French.

“Cypremort, meaning dead cypress, is 185-acre jewel in the rough,” explained King.

Most of the beachgoers visit for the day.

“My little boy asked me, ‘Let’s go to the beach,’ so this is a closest beach to Lafayette,” said Will Bernard.

“This is so nice,” added Jennifer Graycheck.

She said she came to this beach as a teenager.

“Hadn’t been back in almost 20 years and I came back on Wednesday with my son and his best friends and family. And then, we decided we needed to come back with our husbands,” said Graycheck.

The beaches at Cypremort Point face miles and miles of open water of Vermilion Bay, which eventually leads to the Gulf of Mexico. The park also has a salt marsh and nature trail. It’s a chance to take a walk and look for animals in the wild.

“You will see an abundance of nutria, river otter, and other species of wildlife and waterfowl in those areas,” noted King.

Alligators are a common sight.

“If you just stay, wait, keep calm, and be quiet, you will see the animals. And the plants flourish in this environment,” added King.

Cypremort Point is in the process of getting some upgrades, a new fishing deck and kayak launch. And by late next year, the park hopes to open a campsite for RVs. In the meantime, there are overnight accommodations in six park cabins and after a day of swimming or fishing, it’s a place where a sunset can provide the perfect ending for a relaxing day.

Cypremort Point is located about 40 miles south of New Iberia.

CLICK HERE to learn more about this and other Louisiana state parks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
Woman and man injured in shooting on Mansfield road.
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

Latest News

Dinner Under the Stars: A Taste of the East Bank
Keep Bossier Beautiful hosting Dinner Under the Stars
East Bank Bossier City generic
east bank district outside dining
Alex Richardson's Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art reception being held at The Lot...
Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art hosted by The Lot Downtown
Fundraising networking party being held for NWLA Makerspace and 318 Makes.
A Culture of Creatives fundraising party being held for NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Fest being hosted at the Festival Plaza.
Louisiana Soulfood Fall Festival explores culture at Festival Plaza