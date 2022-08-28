Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Cypremort Point State Park is one of the few beaches located in southern Louisiana near the Gulf of Mexico. It’s a favorite for area residents looking to spend a day at the beach.

Cypremort Point is a south Louisiana state park where the focus is on the beach, the water, and fishing,

“A half-mile, a manmade beach that offers water resources and water, recreational opportunities for young and old alike,” said Waylon King, park manager.

And if you’re wondering about the name, it’s Cajun French.

“Cypremort, meaning dead cypress, is 185-acre jewel in the rough,” explained King.

Most of the beachgoers visit for the day.

“My little boy asked me, ‘Let’s go to the beach,’ so this is a closest beach to Lafayette,” said Will Bernard.

“This is so nice,” added Jennifer Graycheck.

She said she came to this beach as a teenager.

“Hadn’t been back in almost 20 years and I came back on Wednesday with my son and his best friends and family. And then, we decided we needed to come back with our husbands,” said Graycheck.

The beaches at Cypremort Point face miles and miles of open water of Vermilion Bay, which eventually leads to the Gulf of Mexico. The park also has a salt marsh and nature trail. It’s a chance to take a walk and look for animals in the wild.

“You will see an abundance of nutria, river otter, and other species of wildlife and waterfowl in those areas,” noted King.

Alligators are a common sight.

“If you just stay, wait, keep calm, and be quiet, you will see the animals. And the plants flourish in this environment,” added King.

Cypremort Point is in the process of getting some upgrades, a new fishing deck and kayak launch. And by late next year, the park hopes to open a campsite for RVs. In the meantime, there are overnight accommodations in six park cabins and after a day of swimming or fishing, it’s a place where a sunset can provide the perfect ending for a relaxing day.

Cypremort Point is located about 40 miles south of New Iberia.

