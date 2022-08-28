Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Bogalusa police name suspect in Saturday night murder investigation

Dae'Von J. Gay, 20, is wanted in connection to a Saturday night murder, Bogalusa police said...
Dae'Von J. Gay, 20, is wanted in connection to a Saturday night murder, Bogalusa police said Sunday (Aug. 28).(Bogalusa Police Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Bogalusa police have named a murder suspect in the city’s latest fatal shooting reported Saturday night (Aug. 27).

The department said Sunday that 20-year-old Dae’Von J. Gay is wanted for murder, in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at the intersection of North Border Drive and Virginia Avenue. The department did not detail how Gay emerged as the suspect in the slaying.

The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was a man killed by a single gunshot at approximately 7:11 p.m., authorities said.

Anyone with information on Gay’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bogalusa police at (985) 732-3611.

Saturday night’s killing was the latest in a spate of gun violence that has erupted in Bogalusa, before and since the high-profile murder of popular rapper JayDaYoungan on July 27.

Just four days earlier, on Tuesday afternoon, a drive-by shooting attack on a house in the 1400 block of Main Street took the life of 50-year-old Veronique Allen, who was described by Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette as an innocent bystander.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
LSP: 1 dead in deputy-involved shooting in Red River Parish
Woman and man injured in shooting on Mansfield road.
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Three Indian-American women are speaking out after a woman yelled racial slurs and attacked...
Woman arrested after racist rant, assault in restaurant lot

Latest News

MISSING: Tronez Johnson, 12, stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short, black hair and...
12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert
A man with a gunshot wound to his upper right arm was found in a stolen vehicle Aug. 28, 2022,...
Man shot in arm in a stolen vehicle
Cypremort Point State Park in St. Mary Parish, Louisiana
Heart of Louisiana: Cypremort Point State Park
BPSO searching for bodies of four drowning victims in Sabine River
BPSO: Three of four missing in Sabine River located