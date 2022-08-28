12-year-old goes missing; LSP issues alert

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office for a 12-year-old boy who last was seen at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

Deputies are searching for Tronez Johnson.

He stands 5′9″ tall, weighs 150 pounds and has short, black hair and brown eyes.

Johnson last was seen at his residence in the 3000 black of Colquitt Road in Keithville.

Authorities urge anyone who might know where Johnson might be to call 911 or call Caddo sheriff’s Detective Dennis Williams at (318) 675-2170.

