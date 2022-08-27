Ask the Doctor
Woman found shot to death in ditch

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27.

BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot.

According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which is not far from I-110 at Wyandotte Street, around noon.

They added they have not yet identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

