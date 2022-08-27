Warm and humid weekend with off and on rain chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! We have a quiet weekend forecast ahead, which is well deserved after a reasonably busy week. Highs today will reach the upper-80s. Isolated shower and storm chances are there during the afternoon, not everyone will see rain. The sunshine will come out by the midday and begin warming up. Warm and humid conditions will be present today, measured temperatures will be below average but the heat index will feel like the average of the mid-90s. Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s.

Tomorrow, very similar situation with highs possibly reaching the very low-90s. Cloudy skies to start the day with sunshine coming out during the midday and afternoon. Some isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. It will be humid once again, it won’t be out of control but it still will be a reminder it is still summer.

This coming week sees off-and-on rain chances with modest temperatures. The humidity will make it feel a bit hotter but not completely out of hand as we have seen. No triple digits any time soon.

