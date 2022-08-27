Warm and humid to finish the weekend - More rain to finish off August

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope your weekend is going well! It is a warm one out there but that is about as much as I can say about it because it is not nearly as bad as it could be. Highs today reached the upper-80s and low-90s. Some isolated showers moved through the region during the afternoon, one moving over Shreveport dropped some heavy rain for a few minutes. If you’re headed to the Soulfood Fall Festival this evening, expect an isolated shower or storm with temperatures winding down into the low-80s by the end of the festivities. Tonight, lows will drop to the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible.

Tomorrow is looking just like a copy/paste of today. Highs near 90. Isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon. Even the forecast for the final day of the Soulfood Fall Festival is pretty much the same. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 70s.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, it looks like we could be in for another wet Monday. Don’t worry, it won’t be nearly as significant as last week. Futuretrack is showing some decent chances of rainfall during the late afternoon Monday and heading into the evening hours. Some of the rain may be widespread and could be heavy at times. The rest of the week is going to be warm and humid with summertime, heat-driven, shower and storm chances throughout.

