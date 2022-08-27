Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being stabbed at apartments in south Shreveport.
On Aug. 27 at around 10:52 a.m, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch reporting a stabbing on the 2700 block of Stanberry Drive at the Brookhaven Elderly II Apartments, near the DMV. When SPD arrived they discovered an adult female victim was allegedly stabbed by a man.
The SPD has arrested the man.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More updates to come as information becomes available.
