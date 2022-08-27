Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean.

They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city.

”Every other month we’re going to be out here helping out the Department of Transportation to keep our interstates clean. We have to realize our interstates, La. Highway 3132, this is the face of our city for so many visitors that are coming from around the country. We have to make sure we put the best face forward.”

Perkins said the cleanings will take place every other month.

