Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

Street sweepers
Street sweepers(KSLA)
By Jade Myers
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean.

They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city.

”Every other month we’re going to be out here helping out the Department of Transportation to keep our interstates clean. We have to realize our interstates, La. Highway 3132, this is the face of our city for so many visitors that are coming from around the country. We have to make sure we put the best face forward.”

Perkins said the cleanings will take place every other month.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 officers shoot man armed with machete 3 times in his lower body, SPD confirms
Bossier City police used a K-9 and drone to comb a neighborhood Aug. 24, 2022, after two males...
Manhunt underway in Bossier City
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
Woman and man injured in shooting on Mansfield road.
2 people injured in shooting; woman drives to hospital with glass in eye
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life

Latest News

Two injured in shooting on Mansfield Road
Two injured in shooting on Mansfield Road
Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132
Shreveport street sweepers clean up Hwy 3132
Woman victim allegedly stabbed by man.
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly Apartments; victim fighting for her life
Stabbing at Brookhaven II Apartments
Stabbing at Brookhaven Elderly II Apartments