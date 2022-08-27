Ask the Doctor
LSU continues getting ready for FSU

There’s the feeling that the LSU players are anxious to compete against someone in a different uniform. The Tigers will get that opportunity in a week.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s the feeling that the LSU players are anxious to compete against someone in a different uniform.

The Tigers will get that opportunity in a week when they take on Florida State in the Superdome on Sunday, Sept. 4, but for now, practice will have to do.

Sports journalists were allowed to watch the first 30 minutes of LSU practice on Saturday, Aug. 27. It has been without a doubt the most media access allowed by an LSU head football coach in more than two decades.

No starting quarterback has been declared yet but Jayden Daniels continues to be the first QB to trot onto the field.

No starting offensive line has been announced either, but on this occasion, the O-line often consisted of Will Campbell at left tackle, Miles Frazier at left guard, Garrett Dellinger at center, Anthony Bradford at right guard, and Cam Wire at right tackle.

On the defensive side, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse played his high school ball at Evangel in Shreveport. After four years at Oklahoma State, he’s now an LSU Tiger. A foot injury kept him on the sideline during the spring, but now, he appears ready to suit up.

Meanwhile, the underdog story of another corner, Colby Richardson, continues as well. Is the former McNeese State Cowboy ready to make an impact at this level?

And, at safety, former Madison Prep standout Major Burns, in his second season with the Tigers, continues to draw praise.

Kickoff for LSU vs Florida State is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 9Sports team will preview the new Tigers in a special feature called “Kelly’s Kickoff” LIVE from New Orleans an hour before game time.

