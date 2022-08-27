Ask the Doctor
Denham Springs police officer suspected of inappropriate contact with juvenile

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:16 AM CDT
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Denham Springs police officer accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to officials.

Chief Rodney Walker said the allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland earlier in the week, which resulted in the opening of an internal affairs investigation and then Copeland’s resignation not long after.

Walker added the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted to conduct a criminal investigation, which led to the warrant being issued for Copeland’s arrest.

Copeland is wanted on charges of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and malfeasance in office. It is believed he is no longer in the Denham Springs area.

“While this is still an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that the Denham Springs Police Chief asked us to look into an incident that occurred around the 19th of August 2022,” said Sheriff Jason Ard. “Through our investigation, warrants were issued for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile & Malfeasance in Office for Joseph Reid Copeland. We also have reason to believe Copeland is no longer in the area at this time. We’re asking anyone with information to call us at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-STOP. I’d also like to add that the Denham Springs Police Chief & members of his department have cooperated fully with our investigation & continue to do so.”

The agencies did not give a detailed description of Copeland.

Walker also said due to this being ongoing an investigation, the DSPD is unable to comment on the specifics of the investigation.

