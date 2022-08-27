Ask the Doctor
A Culture of Creatives fundraising party being held for NWLA Makerspace, 318 Makes

A night of food, dancing, networking, and fundraising
Fundraising networking party being held for NWLA Makerspace and 318 Makes.
Fundraising networking party being held for NWLA Makerspace and 318 Makes.(nwla makerspace)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The nonprofit, NWLA Makerspace and 318 Makes is holding its fundraiser event, featuring food, dancing, and networking.

A Culture of Creatives is being held on Friday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Haze on Texas nightclub, 204 Texas Street, Shreveport. The NWLA Makerspace and 318 Make’s goal is to grow the creative talent network in the 318 area and support the makerspace’s operations.

“I’d like to spotlight what already is and to build the energy up around what we can become,” says the Board President of NWLA Makerspace and 318 Makes, Demetrius Norman. “Of course in terms of community building, it is up to each and every one of us to MAKE our community what we want it to be.”

Tickets for the event are $15 and entry without a ticket is $20.

The fundraising party will have the following activities:

  • Entertainment by DJ and Violinist, Wild J Brown.
  • Light catering
  • Drinks
  • Networking for art, technology, business start-ups, banking, law, education, and more.

What is a makerspace?

Like a gym for creatives, a makerspace is a place in which members are given access to a community and facility with expensive or large tools that are otherwise difficult to get access to, things like a laser cutting CNC machines, large saws, art and design programs, 3D printers, sewing machines, vinyl cutters, and much more.

Makespaces’ goals are to grow creative and technological communities. Makerspaces have popped up in many major cities and small towns all across the world.

Makerspace facilities are known to help creatives in many ways, such as:

  • Art creation
  • Inventing technology
  • Prototype creation
  • Business start-up
  • Skill job training
  • Creative community support and atmosphere
  • Equipment and tool access

For more information about NWLA Makerspace, visit https://nwlamakerspace.org/ or the Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NWLAmakerspace

For information about the event, visit 318makes.org, contact Haze on Texas nightclub at (318) 884-8804, or visit the Facebook event https://fb.me/e/3ArPQqdyv

