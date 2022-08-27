Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art hosted by The Lot Downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Lot Downtown hosts its final event, Alex Richardson’s art reception Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art

On Friday, Sept. 2 at 5:30 p.m. The Lot Downtown will be hosting Alex Richardson’s art reception Point and Click: The Visual of Digital Art at 400 Crockett Street, Shreveport. Richardson’s goal is to dispel the stigma that digital art is less than traditional art. He says it’s no different from what or how he’d sketch in his school notebooks.

“I’ve titled the show “Point & Click: The Visual of Digital” and it will be a canvas-printed display of my art available to view over the course of 3 months. I’m calling it that because there still exists a stigma in the modern world of art surrounding digital art and illustration, viewing work done digitally as lesser than those done traditionally,” says Richardson. “I like to push back against that notion. Watching an older woman be flabbergasted at an art show that my piece was done digitally and those weren’t physical brush strokes was pretty great.”

"Bubble Up" by Alex Richardson (Alex Richardson | Alex Richardson)

"RadioHead" by Alex Richardson (Alex Richardson | Alex Richardson)

The dramatic angles and beautifully done clean line work of Richardson’s work are both bursting in color and very detailed. Each work is a conversational piece, Richardson’s characters get the imagination running, leaving the viewer in wonder about the character’s story.

As an artist, Richardson is a prominent figure in the Shreveport/Bossier City art community, he is the Bossier Arts Council’s marketing coordinator and a member of the Lab Rats Arts group. He often appears in the media and is also known for his lead event coordination of the annual SBC Zombie Walk.

Alex Richardson and his piece Basil's Garden" (Alex Richardson | Alex Richardson)

For more information about Point and Click art reception, visit the Facebook event https://fb.me/e/2IUT6peYm. To learn more about Alex Richardson and his work, visit his Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dasuq.arts or follow his Instagram at @dasuq_arts

