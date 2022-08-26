Weekend showers possible with more rain next week

(KSLA) - Friday and this weekend will have a few limited showers. It will not rain everywhere, so no need to cancel any plans. As we start the new week however, there will be a better shot for more showers and storms.

Happy Friday! Today I believe will be mostly dry, minus a couple small and isolated showers in the afternoon. There will not be rain everywhere. Therefore, you should not need an umbrella. I might take one just in case, but you’ll likely leave it in the car. Areas farther north have a slim to none chance for rain, and possibly seeing more sunshine! So, you may also need your sunglasses today! Temperatures will be a little warmer and get up to the 90s in many locations. It will feel like the mid 90s with all the humidity around today.

Unfortunately, I raised the rain chances on your Saturday to 30%. Yeah, it’s not a huge increase, but I think there will be a few more showers around. Mostly in the afternoon is when I expect the isolated activity. Sunday is also at 30%, so both days could see some rain. Although it will not be a washout. If you’re doing anything outdoors this weekend, just check the radar before heading outside and have a plan B just in case. Temperatures both days should get in the upper 80s, just shy of the 90 degree mark.

Early next week will start out with more of the same. Monday and Tuesday will have a couple scattered showers around. So, it won’t be completely dry, nor will it be a washout. There will be some locations that do not see any rain. There will also be areas that see a lot of rain, including heavy downpours. As of now, Monday and Tuesday are at 40%. Temperatures will be held in check with the rain and lack of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will continue to see more scattered activity throughout the day. It will not be a washout, but you’ll likely need the rain gear as you head out the door. Rain chances as of now are at 40%. Temperatures will remain in check with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday is looking to have a little more rain, but not as much as of now. I won’t rule out a few heavier showers at times, but it won’t be a washout. Rain chances are at 30%. Since we are in an unsettled weather pattern, this could change as we get closer. That’s honestly the only reason I left the rain chances up at all. So, rain is still possible and we will be watching the latest trends as we get closer. Temperatures will remain in the 80s for the high.

In the tropics, we are tracking a couple systems in the Atlantic. One is off the coast of Africa and has a 10-20% chance of development. This has almost no threat at all. The other is moving into the Caribbean. This also has a 20% chance to become a named storm. I won’t rule out the possibility that this heads to the Gulf of Mexico, so it bears watching closely. As of now, there’s no threat to the US coast. We’ll be your First Alert if that changes or if anything else pops up.

Have a fantastic Friday, and an even better weekend!

